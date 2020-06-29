All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated February 23 2020 at 6:01 PM

9330 176 Th St W

9330 176th St W · No Longer Available
Location

9330 176th St W, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Available NOW! Renters Warehouse presents this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom twin home in Lakeville offering 1224 finished square feet! This immaculate home has been freshly painted. The home also has a New AC, dishwasher & newer furnace. The lower level has a large living room with soft carpets and a cozy wood burning fireplace. The dining area flows into the newly remodeled kitchen. The dining area has a beautiful view of the large back yard through the sliding glass door. There is a bedroom on the main level bathroom as well as laundry. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Relax out on your deck with a refreshing drink checking out the beautiful open grassy area. The home also has an attached 2 car garage. Shopping & restaurants are close by. Highly coveted Lakeville school district. Small/medium dogs allowed, No Sec 8, No group home. 620 or better credit score, clean rental history, clean background check and total household income more than 3x the rent amount. Tenant pays for gas, electric and trash. Tenant is responsible for snow removal but lawn care is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9330 176 Th St W have any available units?
9330 176 Th St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 9330 176 Th St W have?
Some of 9330 176 Th St W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9330 176 Th St W currently offering any rent specials?
9330 176 Th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9330 176 Th St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 9330 176 Th St W is pet friendly.
Does 9330 176 Th St W offer parking?
Yes, 9330 176 Th St W offers parking.
Does 9330 176 Th St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9330 176 Th St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9330 176 Th St W have a pool?
No, 9330 176 Th St W does not have a pool.
Does 9330 176 Th St W have accessible units?
No, 9330 176 Th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 9330 176 Th St W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9330 176 Th St W has units with dishwashers.
Does 9330 176 Th St W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9330 176 Th St W has units with air conditioning.

