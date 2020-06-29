9330 176 Th St W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Available NOW! Renters Warehouse presents this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom twin home in Lakeville offering 1224 finished square feet! This immaculate home has been freshly painted. The home also has a New AC, dishwasher & newer furnace. The lower level has a large living room with soft carpets and a cozy wood burning fireplace. The dining area flows into the newly remodeled kitchen. The dining area has a beautiful view of the large back yard through the sliding glass door. There is a bedroom on the main level bathroom as well as laundry. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Relax out on your deck with a refreshing drink checking out the beautiful open grassy area. The home also has an attached 2 car garage. Shopping & restaurants are close by. Highly coveted Lakeville school district. Small/medium dogs allowed, No Sec 8, No group home. 620 or better credit score, clean rental history, clean background check and total household income more than 3x the rent amount. Tenant pays for gas, electric and trash. Tenant is responsible for snow removal but lawn care is included!