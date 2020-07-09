All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM

7190 168th Street West

7190 168th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

7190 168th Street West, Lakeville, MN 55068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular setting/neighborhood just steps from 2 city parks! Wooded privacy behind! 42" Cabinets, granite counters, upscale stainless appliances, recessed lighting, patio slider, flooring - walls opened up handsomely to the LR providing an open feel! This home is a wow! Oversized 2 car garage!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7190 168th Street West have any available units?
7190 168th Street West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 7190 168th Street West have?
Some of 7190 168th Street West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7190 168th Street West currently offering any rent specials?
7190 168th Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7190 168th Street West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7190 168th Street West is pet friendly.
Does 7190 168th Street West offer parking?
Yes, 7190 168th Street West offers parking.
Does 7190 168th Street West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7190 168th Street West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7190 168th Street West have a pool?
No, 7190 168th Street West does not have a pool.
Does 7190 168th Street West have accessible units?
No, 7190 168th Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 7190 168th Street West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7190 168th Street West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7190 168th Street West have units with air conditioning?
No, 7190 168th Street West does not have units with air conditioning.

