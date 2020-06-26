All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 6873 Upper 162nd St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
6873 Upper 162nd St W
Last updated June 28 2019 at 4:45 PM

6873 Upper 162nd St W

6873 Upper 162nd Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6873 Upper 162nd Street West, Lakeville, MN 55068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four bedroom, two bathroom single-family home in Rosemount avaialble now! The home features a two-car garage, central air, hardwood floors, and a large backyard with a deck great for entertaining. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. One pet negotiable with additional fees. No smoking. Security Deposit: $1,900. No smoking. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email info@simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 Upper 162nd St W have any available units?
6873 Upper 162nd St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 6873 Upper 162nd St W have?
Some of 6873 Upper 162nd St W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 Upper 162nd St W currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Upper 162nd St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 Upper 162nd St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 6873 Upper 162nd St W is pet friendly.
Does 6873 Upper 162nd St W offer parking?
Yes, 6873 Upper 162nd St W offers parking.
Does 6873 Upper 162nd St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6873 Upper 162nd St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 Upper 162nd St W have a pool?
No, 6873 Upper 162nd St W does not have a pool.
Does 6873 Upper 162nd St W have accessible units?
No, 6873 Upper 162nd St W does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 Upper 162nd St W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6873 Upper 162nd St W has units with dishwashers.
Does 6873 Upper 162nd St W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6873 Upper 162nd St W has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University