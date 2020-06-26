6873 Upper 162nd St W

Amenities

Four bedroom, two bathroom single-family home in Rosemount avaialble now! The home features a two-car garage, central air, hardwood floors, and a large backyard with a deck great for entertaining. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. One pet negotiable with additional fees. No smoking. Security Deposit: $1,900. No smoking. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email info@simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!