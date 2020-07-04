17917 Kindle Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ded4870052 ---- This beautiful single level executive home is available May 1st. Main level features one level living with grand design and elegant decor throughout. Master suite, office or bedroom, gourmet kitchen, dining, and living room are featured on the main level along with the deck and screen porch with views of the wooded back yard. The finished lower level boasts 2 more large bedrooms, full bath, family room with another fireplace and wet bar, large rec room, and tons of storage space. This convenient location offers nearby shopping, schools, and easy freeway access. Lakeville South HS, Kenwood Middle, and Orchard Lake Elem. attendance areas. You will love it! Email Matt with Renters Outlet LLC to schedule a showing.