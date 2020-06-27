All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

17701 Hyde Park Ave

17701 Hyde Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17701 Hyde Park Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Large 2-story in highly desired Stonebrook neighborhood! Over 4000 finished square feet with five bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Great kitchen with center island, eat-in dining area that has a sliding door out to a deck that accesses the large, flat backyard. Formal living & dining rooms along with a family room offering a gas fireplace, office with french doors, laundry/mud room and 1/2 bathroom, make up the main floor.

The upper level features a HUGE master suite! Step inside to a sitting area that is sectioned off by beautiful pillars, a large bedroom area with corner gas fireplace, extra large walk-in closet along with a 2nd closet with sliding doors and a big master bath that has double sinks, separate shower, jacuzzi tub and a linen closet. There are three more bedrooms on this level along with a guest bathroom with double sinks.

The amazing finished basement has a custom wet bar with fridge, microwave and plenty of room for extra seating, as well as a game room, media room w/ another fireplace and built-ins, office/exercise area, 3/4 bathroom and a 5th bedroom with an egress window. Lots of storage available in this house, including a designated room in the basement as well as an oversized three car garage with high ceilings. Too many outstanding features to mention, this is a must see home. ISD #194 Lakeville (North Schools)

LEASE TERMS:
$2595 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer preferred. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Large, Spacious Home w/ 3 Fireplaces in Gr8 Lkvl Neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17701 Hyde Park Ave have any available units?
17701 Hyde Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17701 Hyde Park Ave have?
Some of 17701 Hyde Park Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17701 Hyde Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17701 Hyde Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17701 Hyde Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17701 Hyde Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 17701 Hyde Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17701 Hyde Park Ave offers parking.
Does 17701 Hyde Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17701 Hyde Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17701 Hyde Park Ave have a pool?
No, 17701 Hyde Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17701 Hyde Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 17701 Hyde Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17701 Hyde Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17701 Hyde Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17701 Hyde Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17701 Hyde Park Ave has units with air conditioning.
