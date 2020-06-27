17701 Hyde Park Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

Large 2-story in highly desired Stonebrook neighborhood! Over 4000 finished square feet with five bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Great kitchen with center island, eat-in dining area that has a sliding door out to a deck that accesses the large, flat backyard. Formal living & dining rooms along with a family room offering a gas fireplace, office with french doors, laundry/mud room and 1/2 bathroom, make up the main floor.



The upper level features a HUGE master suite! Step inside to a sitting area that is sectioned off by beautiful pillars, a large bedroom area with corner gas fireplace, extra large walk-in closet along with a 2nd closet with sliding doors and a big master bath that has double sinks, separate shower, jacuzzi tub and a linen closet. There are three more bedrooms on this level along with a guest bathroom with double sinks.



The amazing finished basement has a custom wet bar with fridge, microwave and plenty of room for extra seating, as well as a game room, media room w/ another fireplace and built-ins, office/exercise area, 3/4 bathroom and a 5th bedroom with an egress window. Lots of storage available in this house, including a designated room in the basement as well as an oversized three car garage with high ceilings. Too many outstanding features to mention, this is a must see home. ISD #194 Lakeville (North Schools)



LEASE TERMS:

$2595 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer preferred. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Large, Spacious Home w/ 3 Fireplaces in Gr8 Lkvl Neighborhood!