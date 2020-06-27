17446 Goldenview Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! TO SET UP A SHOWING, DO NOT CALL, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Beautiful open 5 bedroom 3 bathroom split level with family room available in LAkeville. This is a wonderful house that has a large living room with and tons of natural light. There is a large kitchen with a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck over looking the large fenced-in back yard and beautiful deck. there are 3 bedrooms including the master bed room on this level as well as 2 bathrooms. The lower level has a large family room, a bathroom and two bedrooms as well as a laundry room. It has a 2-stall finished garage. The neighborhood is quiet and close to schools and parks. You have easy access to the freeway system and nearby shopping.Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities.No Sec 8 Qual: 620 Score, clean background & rental history and 3x rent income