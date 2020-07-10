All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

17414 Honeysuckle Court

17414 Honeysuckle Court · No Longer Available
Location

17414 Honeysuckle Court, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c328a80083 ---- This large Lakeville 5 bedroom single family home is on a quiet culdesac with a fantastic fenced in yard. Split entry with stone foyer and hardwood floors on main level. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and lower level offers 2 bedrooms with 3/4 bath and family room. Lots of storage space, fenced back yard with gazebo and covered hot tub, brick patio and sport court. Walk to Cherry View Elementary. Interior is getting new paint and carpeting and photos will be available soon! Available September 1st. To schedule a showing click the link https://showmojo.com/7b8436b0a4/listings/mapsearch Available for rent from Keller Williams Premier Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17414 Honeysuckle Court have any available units?
17414 Honeysuckle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17414 Honeysuckle Court have?
Some of 17414 Honeysuckle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17414 Honeysuckle Court currently offering any rent specials?
17414 Honeysuckle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17414 Honeysuckle Court pet-friendly?
No, 17414 Honeysuckle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 17414 Honeysuckle Court offer parking?
No, 17414 Honeysuckle Court does not offer parking.
Does 17414 Honeysuckle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17414 Honeysuckle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17414 Honeysuckle Court have a pool?
No, 17414 Honeysuckle Court does not have a pool.
Does 17414 Honeysuckle Court have accessible units?
No, 17414 Honeysuckle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17414 Honeysuckle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17414 Honeysuckle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17414 Honeysuckle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17414 Honeysuckle Court does not have units with air conditioning.

