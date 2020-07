Amenities

17397 Gettysburg Way Available 08/01/19 BATTLE TO THE GETTYSBURG... - BATTLE TO THE GETTYSBURG - - - FOR RENT - - - EASY-LIVING...3 BR / 2.5 BA / 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE MIDDLE-UNIT TOWNHOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF LAKEVILLE - EASILY ACCESSIBLE AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, EATERIES, GROCERY STORE, AND SO MUCH MORE! FEATURING: 3 BR'S ON UPPER LEVEL, MASTER SUITE AND JACUZZI TUB, ASSOCIATION DUES INCLUDED (NO MOWING / SNOW REMOVAL FOR YOU!) - - - OTHER DETAILS APPLY:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Rent = $1,695/Month

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent

Pets = NO - Not Allowed

Smoking = NO - Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = 8/1/19

Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet

Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Water, Trash & Exterior Maintenance).

Section 8 = NO - Not Approved



No Pets Allowed



