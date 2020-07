Amenities

garage recently renovated

This property has beautiful upgrades and is move-In ready. Close to everything you need (shops, eateries, entertainment & parks - Hy-Vee, Target & Dunn Brothers, etc.). Close to HWY 77 & 52. Bus stop and Park & Ride locations also in close proximity. This property features an attached 2 car garage, laundry, beautiful high ceilings, 42' kitchen cabinets and loft area. Available NOW! Set up a showing today! ($55 Application fee per adult 18+)