Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

16083 Gunflint Circle

16083 Gunflint Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16083 Gunflint Circle, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful updated 2-story home in Lakeville *4Bed+Office/Den*3.5 Bath Available Apr 1 - Great location! Updated Two-story, 4 bedrooms on one level. Spacious house with over 3,000 sqft, 9 foot ceilings, and 3-panel doors throughout.

MAIN LEVEL- Open Floor Plan-Family room with gas fireplace, large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Maple cabinets and trim throughout. Informal dining area that walks out to patio and fenced in backyard. Formal dining area and office/den also on this level as well as half bath and laundry room.

UPPER LEVEL- Large vaulted Master Suite includes master bath with heated tile floor and separate shower and jacuzzi bath. Three other nice size bedrooms and Full Bath. LOWER LEVEL- Large amusement room, 3/4 bath, and 2nd office/den.

Covered front porch, 3-car garage, sprinkler system, and fenced-in backyard. School District 196. Pets allowed. MUST SEE. Available for move in anytime between March 1 - April 1, 2019

(RLNE4628501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16083 Gunflint Circle have any available units?
16083 Gunflint Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16083 Gunflint Circle have?
Some of 16083 Gunflint Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16083 Gunflint Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16083 Gunflint Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16083 Gunflint Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16083 Gunflint Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16083 Gunflint Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16083 Gunflint Circle offers parking.
Does 16083 Gunflint Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16083 Gunflint Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16083 Gunflint Circle have a pool?
No, 16083 Gunflint Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16083 Gunflint Circle have accessible units?
No, 16083 Gunflint Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16083 Gunflint Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16083 Gunflint Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16083 Gunflint Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16083 Gunflint Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
