16083 Gunflint Circle

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful updated 2-story home in Lakeville *4Bed+Office/Den*3.5 Bath Available Apr 1 - Great location! Updated Two-story, 4 bedrooms on one level. Spacious house with over 3,000 sqft, 9 foot ceilings, and 3-panel doors throughout.



MAIN LEVEL- Open Floor Plan-Family room with gas fireplace, large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Maple cabinets and trim throughout. Informal dining area that walks out to patio and fenced in backyard. Formal dining area and office/den also on this level as well as half bath and laundry room.



UPPER LEVEL- Large vaulted Master Suite includes master bath with heated tile floor and separate shower and jacuzzi bath. Three other nice size bedrooms and Full Bath. LOWER LEVEL- Large amusement room, 3/4 bath, and 2nd office/den.



Covered front porch, 3-car garage, sprinkler system, and fenced-in backyard. School District 196. Pets allowed. MUST SEE. Available for move in anytime between March 1 - April 1, 2019



(RLNE4628501)