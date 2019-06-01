2600 Innsdale Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 4BD Lake Elmo Home for Lease - Property Id: 126320



The kitchen boasts new black stainless steel appliances and stunning granite countertops...You'll adore the trendy gold faucet and hardware. Captivating wood burning fireplace in the living room for warm winter evenings! Striking new flooring and all new baths throughout.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Lake Elmo, Woodbury, Stillwater, Oakdale, Maplewood, N St Paul



*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you

** Broker reciprocity thanks to Keller Williams Intergrity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126320

