8788 Brunell Way

This townhome is beautifully located within steps to Arbor Pointe Golf Course. Conveniently located close to HWY 52/55/494. Enjoy this spacious home that can come furnished if desired (furniture in photos). 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a possible 3rd bedroom/family room on the lower level. Gas Fireplace, deck (overlooking golf course), beautiful kitchen, Jacuzzi tub, garage & guest parking. Close to entertainment, restaurants & shops. Included in rent: Sanitation, Snow/Lawn Care & Water/Sewer. Tenant will cover all other utilities. Not eligible for Section 8. $55/application/adult. (Monthly Rent- $1750) (Security Deposit- $1750) (One Time Admin Fee- $150) (Monthly Processing Fee-$7).