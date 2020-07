Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

COMING SOON! 3 bedroom, 3 bath Inver Grove Heights townhome.



Available early November! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electricity and trash. This is a 2 year lease. No pets. Common area lawn and snow removal included!



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $4,350, no section 8. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies, credit above 600. Must have landlord reference.