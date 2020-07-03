All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Inver Grove Heights, MN
4899 Bitterman Path
4899 Bitterman Path

4899 Biteman Path · No Longer Available
Location

4899 Biteman Path, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! PLEASE CONTACT acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for details** This end unit town home in Inver Grove Heights is conveniently located minutes from Hwy 494 and 52, grocery and entertainment. The HOA grounds are beautifully maintained with plenty of walking paths, open green area, playground and more! Inside features a large main level that has a great flow with open layout to the spacious kitchen, dining area and living room. Ample windows for great natural light, tall ceilings and half bath! All 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 good sized and the 3rd is a fantastic master suite with walk in closet and private full bath! Additional full bath, plus laundry on upper level for added convenience! Unit offers a 2-car attached garage. This won't last long! Trash, water, lawn and snow care included in rent! Tenants only responsible for Xcel, avg only 110! Pet considered with 500 deposit. Due to the health and safety concerns of Covid-19, virtual tours only for this property. Please contact me for more information! Available June 1st! ! Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee and a monthly 7 dollar processing fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4899 Bitterman Path have any available units?
4899 Bitterman Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
Is 4899 Bitterman Path currently offering any rent specials?
4899 Bitterman Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4899 Bitterman Path pet-friendly?
No, 4899 Bitterman Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inver Grove Heights.
Does 4899 Bitterman Path offer parking?
Yes, 4899 Bitterman Path offers parking.
Does 4899 Bitterman Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4899 Bitterman Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4899 Bitterman Path have a pool?
No, 4899 Bitterman Path does not have a pool.
Does 4899 Bitterman Path have accessible units?
No, 4899 Bitterman Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4899 Bitterman Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 4899 Bitterman Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4899 Bitterman Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 4899 Bitterman Path does not have units with air conditioning.

