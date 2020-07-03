4899 Bitterman Path

Amenities

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! PLEASE CONTACT acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for details** This end unit town home in Inver Grove Heights is conveniently located minutes from Hwy 494 and 52, grocery and entertainment. The HOA grounds are beautifully maintained with plenty of walking paths, open green area, playground and more! Inside features a large main level that has a great flow with open layout to the spacious kitchen, dining area and living room. Ample windows for great natural light, tall ceilings and half bath! All 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 good sized and the 3rd is a fantastic master suite with walk in closet and private full bath! Additional full bath, plus laundry on upper level for added convenience! Unit offers a 2-car attached garage. This won't last long! Trash, water, lawn and snow care included in rent! Tenants only responsible for Xcel, avg only 110! Pet considered with 500 deposit. Due to the health and safety concerns of Covid-19, virtual tours only for this property. Please contact me for more information! Available June 1st! ! Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee and a monthly 7 dollar processing fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved.