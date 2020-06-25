All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Inver Grove Heights, MN
4852 Bivens Ct # 8604
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

4852 Bivens Ct # 8604

4852 Bivens Court · No Longer Available
Location

4852 Bivens Court, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
Avail. 7/1/19!

Great location on the Inver Grove/So.St Paul border.

This home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry on upper level, w
hile the main level features Kitchen 1/2 bath, great room style dining and living room.

The kitchen features beautiful tile back splash, smooth top stove,
breakfast bar, large pantry and access to garage.

* Bonus feature in the Large master bedroom with TWO walk in
closets and private bath.

Enjoy sunrises and park views
from the front porch.

Commute under 10 minutes to Woodbury, St Paul and Mpls!

PLEASE apply for this home on our website at www.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM
OR schedule a showing.

Income must be 3 times the rent/Clean back ground screening.

Includes Assc. Fees

Sorry this TH is not Section 8
Sorry no subsidies
Approved

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 have any available units?
4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 have?
Some of 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 currently offering any rent specials?
4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 pet-friendly?
No, 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inver Grove Heights.
Does 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 offer parking?
Yes, 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 offers parking.
Does 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 have a pool?
No, 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 does not have a pool.
Does 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 have accessible units?
No, 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 does not have accessible units.
Does 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4852 Bivens Ct # 8604 does not have units with air conditioning.
