4852 Bivens Ct # 8604

Amenities
Avail. 7/1/19!
Great location on the Inver Grove/So.St Paul border.
This home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry on upper level, w
hile the main level features Kitchen 1/2 bath, great room style dining and living room.
The kitchen features beautiful tile back splash, smooth top stove,
breakfast bar, large pantry and access to garage.
* Bonus feature in the Large master bedroom with TWO walk in
closets and private bath.
Enjoy sunrises and park views
from the front porch.
Commute under 10 minutes to Woodbury, St Paul and Mpls!
PLEASE apply for this home on our website at www.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM
OR schedule a showing.
Income must be 3 times the rent/Clean back ground screening.
Includes Assc. Fees
Sorry this TH is not Section 8
Sorry no subsidies
Approved
Sorry, no pets allowed.