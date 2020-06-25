4852 Bivens Ct # 8604

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

Avail. 7/1/19!



Great location on the Inver Grove/So.St Paul border.



This home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry on upper level, w

hile the main level features Kitchen 1/2 bath, great room style dining and living room.



The kitchen features beautiful tile back splash, smooth top stove,

breakfast bar, large pantry and access to garage.



* Bonus feature in the Large master bedroom with TWO walk in

closets and private bath.



Enjoy sunrises and park views

from the front porch.



Commute under 10 minutes to Woodbury, St Paul and Mpls!



PLEASE apply for this home on our website at www.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM

OR schedule a showing.



Income must be 3 times the rent/Clean back ground screening.



Includes Assc. Fees



Sorry this TH is not Section 8

Sorry no subsidies

Approved



Sorry, no pets allowed.