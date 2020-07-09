All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
4781 Blaine Avenue

Location

4781 Blaine Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!** Due to Covid-19 health and safety concerns, all interested parties should contact acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link to the virtual tour IF it is not found in the ad. Conveniently located minutes from 52 and 494, Inver Grove theater, and West St Paul's Robert St shopping and restaurants. This home sits on the corner of beautifully maintained community grounds. It has an open, bright main level with spacious living room and gas fireplace, separate dining area and great sized kitchen with large pantry, half bath and access to the attached 2 car garage! Plenty of yard space off the front as well and room for quaint patio set. Upstairs features a master bedroom with large walk in closet, 2nd bedroom, double sink large bathroom, and den! HOA handles lawn/snow care, trash and water! 1 dog, max 50 lbs and 1 cat, or 2 cats considered with additional deposit. New carpet to be installed before move in! Available July 1st. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee and a monthly 7 dollar processing fee applies upon approval. Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4781 Blaine Avenue have any available units?
4781 Blaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4781 Blaine Avenue have?
Some of 4781 Blaine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4781 Blaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4781 Blaine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4781 Blaine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4781 Blaine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inver Grove Heights.
Does 4781 Blaine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4781 Blaine Avenue offers parking.
Does 4781 Blaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4781 Blaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4781 Blaine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4781 Blaine Avenue has a pool.
Does 4781 Blaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4781 Blaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4781 Blaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4781 Blaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4781 Blaine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4781 Blaine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

