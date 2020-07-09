4781 Blaine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage media room

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!** Due to Covid-19 health and safety concerns, all interested parties should contact acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link to the virtual tour IF it is not found in the ad. Conveniently located minutes from 52 and 494, Inver Grove theater, and West St Paul's Robert St shopping and restaurants. This home sits on the corner of beautifully maintained community grounds. It has an open, bright main level with spacious living room and gas fireplace, separate dining area and great sized kitchen with large pantry, half bath and access to the attached 2 car garage! Plenty of yard space off the front as well and room for quaint patio set. Upstairs features a master bedroom with large walk in closet, 2nd bedroom, double sink large bathroom, and den! HOA handles lawn/snow care, trash and water! 1 dog, max 50 lbs and 1 cat, or 2 cats considered with additional deposit. New carpet to be installed before move in! Available July 1st. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee and a monthly 7 dollar processing fee applies upon approval. Home is not section 8 approved.