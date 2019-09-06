All apartments in Hugo
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

5154 Farnham Drive

5154 Farnham Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

5154 Farnham Drive North, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
5154 Farnham Drive Available 10/01/19 Fantastic 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Hugo Townhome - Available October 1st! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in the Waters Edge Community. The property is within walking distance of Oneka Elementary School. Tenants will have access to Waters Edge Community Center which contains a pool, playground, workout facility, and basketball court. Also enjoy the walking and bike paths routed throughout the community. The townhome offers high ceilings, fireplace, central air conditioning, washer/dryer, 2 living rooms, deck, dining area, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and large two stall garage. Don't miss your opportunity to live here! For questions or to schedule a showing, please call Luke at 651.403.3189.

(RLNE2438827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 Farnham Drive have any available units?
5154 Farnham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 5154 Farnham Drive have?
Some of 5154 Farnham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 Farnham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5154 Farnham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 Farnham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5154 Farnham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 5154 Farnham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5154 Farnham Drive offers parking.
Does 5154 Farnham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5154 Farnham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 Farnham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5154 Farnham Drive has a pool.
Does 5154 Farnham Drive have accessible units?
No, 5154 Farnham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 Farnham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5154 Farnham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5154 Farnham Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5154 Farnham Drive has units with air conditioning.
