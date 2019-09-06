Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

5154 Farnham Drive Available 10/01/19 Fantastic 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Hugo Townhome - Available October 1st! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in the Waters Edge Community. The property is within walking distance of Oneka Elementary School. Tenants will have access to Waters Edge Community Center which contains a pool, playground, workout facility, and basketball court. Also enjoy the walking and bike paths routed throughout the community. The townhome offers high ceilings, fireplace, central air conditioning, washer/dryer, 2 living rooms, deck, dining area, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and large two stall garage. Don't miss your opportunity to live here! For questions or to schedule a showing, please call Luke at 651.403.3189.



(RLNE2438827)