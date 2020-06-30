506 6th Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Available January 1st, 2020. Shawnna Peterson with Renters Warehouse presents this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Bungalow. This home offers a sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, a stunning kitchen with tile backsplash updated cabinets and appliances. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on the main level. The lower level is completely finished with a family room, third bedroom, and bathroom. Off-street parking. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, parks and so much more. Easy access to 169. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Solid rental history. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1699 Security Deposit: $1699) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit/pet rent. No aggressive breeds) Schedule all showings online.