506 6th Avenue South
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

506 6th Avenue South

506 6th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

506 6th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343
Peaceful Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Available January 1st, 2020. Shawnna Peterson with Renters Warehouse presents this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Bungalow. This home offers a sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, a stunning kitchen with tile backsplash updated cabinets and appliances. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on the main level. The lower level is completely finished with a family room, third bedroom, and bathroom. Off-street parking. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, parks and so much more. Easy access to 169. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Solid rental history. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1699 Security Deposit: $1699) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit/pet rent. No aggressive breeds) Schedule all showings online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 6th Avenue South have any available units?
506 6th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 6th Avenue South have?
Some of 506 6th Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 6th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
506 6th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 6th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 6th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 506 6th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 506 6th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 506 6th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 6th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 6th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 506 6th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 506 6th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 506 6th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 506 6th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 6th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

