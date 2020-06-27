All apartments in Golden Valley
Last updated July 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

2444 Unity Avenue N

2444 Unity Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2444 Unity Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

gym
pool
lawn and snow covered. pool. water/garbage covered. Another great listing from Tom Croft and Renters Warehouse. This is a single family house in small community in Golden Valley. It has a private, fenced in yard. The association cover lawn and snow and also water and garbage. There is a community pool. The rooms are large and there is a lot of living space. Application fees are $55 and the deposit is equal to one months rent. One time administrative fee of $150 upon approved application; $7 monthly management fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Unity Avenue N have any available units?
2444 Unity Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
Is 2444 Unity Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Unity Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Unity Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Unity Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Valley.
Does 2444 Unity Avenue N offer parking?
No, 2444 Unity Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 2444 Unity Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 Unity Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Unity Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 2444 Unity Avenue N has a pool.
Does 2444 Unity Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2444 Unity Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Unity Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 Unity Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Unity Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Unity Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
