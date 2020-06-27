2444 Unity Avenue N

Amenities

lawn and snow covered. pool. water/garbage covered. Another great listing from Tom Croft and Renters Warehouse. This is a single family house in small community in Golden Valley. It has a private, fenced in yard. The association cover lawn and snow and also water and garbage. There is a community pool. The rooms are large and there is a lot of living space. Application fees are $55 and the deposit is equal to one months rent. One time administrative fee of $150 upon approved application; $7 monthly management fee.