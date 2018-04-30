All apartments in Golden Valley
Find more places like 1617 Flag Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Valley, MN
/
1617 Flag Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

1617 Flag Avenue

1617 Flag Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1617 Flag Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec575fe06f ---- Beautifully refinished hardwood floors and fresh, modern paint throughout. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, new vinyl tile flooring, and partially updated bath. Huge, open unfinished basement. Detached, heated, oversized two-car garage. Private, fenced backyard. Peaceful neighborhood across the street from the General Mills nature Area. Walk down the street to access the Golden Ridge Nature Area trail, or around the corner and you?re at Lakeview Park. Also close to Medicine Lake and the Clifton E. French Region Park. Easy access to Hwy-169, I-394, I-494 nearby retail and downtown Minneapolis. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: June 26, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Normal Water/Sewer Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Flag Avenue have any available units?
1617 Flag Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 1617 Flag Avenue have?
Some of 1617 Flag Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Flag Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Flag Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Flag Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Flag Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Flag Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Flag Avenue offers parking.
Does 1617 Flag Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Flag Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Flag Avenue have a pool?
No, 1617 Flag Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Flag Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1617 Flag Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Flag Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Flag Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Flag Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1617 Flag Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427

Similar Pages

Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms
Golden Valley Apartments with GarageGolden Valley Apartments with Parking
Golden Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University