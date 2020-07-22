All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 5115 Horizon Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
5115 Horizon Dr NE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

5115 Horizon Dr NE

5115 Horizon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5115 Horizon Drive, Fridley, MN 55421
Summit Manor

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bed and 1 bath home located in Fridley is available now!! The home features a dishwasher, A/C, in unit laundry, fenced yard! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Horizon Dr NE have any available units?
5115 Horizon Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
Is 5115 Horizon Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Horizon Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Horizon Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Horizon Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Horizon Dr NE offer parking?
No, 5115 Horizon Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Horizon Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Horizon Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Horizon Dr NE have a pool?
No, 5115 Horizon Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Horizon Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 5115 Horizon Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Horizon Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 Horizon Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 Horizon Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5115 Horizon Dr NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432
Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFridley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fridley Apartments with ParkingFridley Cheap Apartments
Fridley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MN
West St. Paul, MNBuffalo, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University