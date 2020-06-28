1541 60th Ave N

Amenities

Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features an updated kitchen, and a great 3 season porch! This property has a lot to offer including central air, hardwood floors, a bonus living space in the finished basement, laundry, a dishwasher, an eat in kitchen, a 1 car attached garage, and a fully fenced in backyard! All bedrooms are located on the same level. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sdXZzHsCDcUtilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only. Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,465, Available Now

