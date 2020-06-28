All apartments in Fridley
Last updated September 23 2019 at 9:15 PM

1541 60th Ave N

1541 60th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1541 60th Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Gardena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features an updated kitchen, and a great 3 season porch! This property has a lot to offer including central air, hardwood floors, a bonus living space in the finished basement, laundry, a dishwasher, an eat in kitchen, a 1 car attached garage, and a fully fenced in backyard! All bedrooms are located on the same level. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sdXZzHsCDcUtilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only. Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,465, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 60th Ave N have any available units?
1541 60th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 1541 60th Ave N have?
Some of 1541 60th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 60th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1541 60th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 60th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 60th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1541 60th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1541 60th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1541 60th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 60th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 60th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1541 60th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1541 60th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1541 60th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 60th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 60th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 60th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1541 60th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
