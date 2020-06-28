All apartments in Fridley
1538 N Timber Rdg

1538 North Timber Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1538 North Timber Ridge, Fridley, MN 55432

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23d028e068 ---- Spacious 2 story townhome featuring an open floor plan located in Fridley! This gorgeous Townhome has large sunfilled windows, an updated kitchen with eat in island, newer carpet, and neutral decor throughout. Also comes with ample closet space, central air and a deck overlooking the backyard. Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply No late payments within the last 5 years Occupancy limit=4 Min. credit score=680 No felonies or previous evictions Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Utilities paid by tenant=All Utilities paid by owner=Assoc dues and snow/lawn care No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/23d028e068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 N Timber Rdg have any available units?
1538 N Timber Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 1538 N Timber Rdg have?
Some of 1538 N Timber Rdg's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 N Timber Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
1538 N Timber Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 N Timber Rdg pet-friendly?
No, 1538 N Timber Rdg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 1538 N Timber Rdg offer parking?
No, 1538 N Timber Rdg does not offer parking.
Does 1538 N Timber Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 N Timber Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 N Timber Rdg have a pool?
No, 1538 N Timber Rdg does not have a pool.
Does 1538 N Timber Rdg have accessible units?
No, 1538 N Timber Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 N Timber Rdg have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 N Timber Rdg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 N Timber Rdg have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1538 N Timber Rdg has units with air conditioning.
