1538 N Timber Rdg

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23d028e068 ---- Spacious 2 story townhome featuring an open floor plan located in Fridley! This gorgeous Townhome has large sunfilled windows, an updated kitchen with eat in island, newer carpet, and neutral decor throughout. Also comes with ample closet space, central air and a deck overlooking the backyard. Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply No late payments within the last 5 years Occupancy limit=4 Min. credit score=680 No felonies or previous evictions Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Utilities paid by tenant=All Utilities paid by owner=Assoc dues and snow/lawn care No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/23d028e068