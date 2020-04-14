All apartments in Farmington
Home
/
Farmington, MN
/
20523 Erin Court - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

20523 Erin Court - 1

20523 Erin Court · No Longer Available
Location

20523 Erin Court, Farmington, MN 55024
Middle Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well maintained town home offers an open main floor plan. The living room has a gas fireplace and looks into the dining and kitchen areas. The breakfast bar has additional seating and great counter space. A half bathroom is conveniently located off of the bathroom. The upper level has a good sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a walk through bathroom with a tub/shower and double sinks. A second bedroom, laundry and spacious hallway complete this level. One car attached garage. Private patio area off of front door. Farmington School District #192.

Lease Terms: $1450 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets considered based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. The tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Well maintained townhome with stainless steel appliances!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20523 Erin Court - 1 have any available units?
20523 Erin Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 20523 Erin Court - 1 have?
Some of 20523 Erin Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20523 Erin Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20523 Erin Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20523 Erin Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20523 Erin Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 20523 Erin Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 20523 Erin Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 20523 Erin Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20523 Erin Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20523 Erin Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 20523 Erin Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 20523 Erin Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 20523 Erin Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20523 Erin Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20523 Erin Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20523 Erin Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20523 Erin Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.

