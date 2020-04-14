20523 Erin Court - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This well maintained town home offers an open main floor plan. The living room has a gas fireplace and looks into the dining and kitchen areas. The breakfast bar has additional seating and great counter space. A half bathroom is conveniently located off of the bathroom. The upper level has a good sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a walk through bathroom with a tub/shower and double sinks. A second bedroom, laundry and spacious hallway complete this level. One car attached garage. Private patio area off of front door. Farmington School District #192.



Lease Terms: $1450 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets considered based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. The tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

