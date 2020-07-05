All apartments in Excelsior
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:35 AM

300 Oak Street

300 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 Oak Street, Excelsior, MN 55331

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Heart of Excelsior! Come enjoy this incredible lifestyle of walking to coffee, restaurants, shops and lake Minnetonka! Completely remodeled, new windows, new kitchen, new baths. New 3 car garage! Extensive landscaping! Excelsior elementary across the street. Main floor living at its best, main floor bedroom, bath and laundry! Open light and bright floor plan fit for todays life style, not too big or small.Every space is use able and efficient. Luxurious owners suite and bath! 3 bedrooms up with large walk in closets. Dock on Lake Minnetonka with a application thru the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Oak Street have any available units?
300 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior, MN.
What amenities does 300 Oak Street have?
Some of 300 Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Excelsior.
Does 300 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 300 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 300 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 300 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

