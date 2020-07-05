300 Oak Street

Amenities

Heart of Excelsior! Come enjoy this incredible lifestyle of walking to coffee, restaurants, shops and lake Minnetonka! Completely remodeled, new windows, new kitchen, new baths. New 3 car garage! Extensive landscaping! Excelsior elementary across the street. Main floor living at its best, main floor bedroom, bath and laundry! Open light and bright floor plan fit for todays life style, not too big or small.Every space is use able and efficient. Luxurious owners suite and bath! 3 bedrooms up with large walk in closets. Dock on Lake Minnetonka with a application thru the city.