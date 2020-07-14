Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal cats allowed parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly parking e-payments internet access

411 Division Street Apt #7 Available 01/01/20 Tonka Villa in Excelsior - Tonka Villa is just off of Highway 7. A short walk to downtown Excelsior and Lake Minnetonka. Our Apartment Homes are cozy and bright. In a quiet, well cared for community. Experience Laketown living at its best in historic Excelsior, with year-round festivals and events. Explore delightful specialty shops, antique shops, and restaurants downtown. there are beautiful lakes, parks, beaches and scenic hiking trails. This is all within walking distance to your new home at Tonka Villa Apartments.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3256745)