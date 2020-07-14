Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tonka Villa.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
internet access
411 Division Street Apt #7 Available 01/01/20 Tonka Villa in Excelsior - Tonka Villa is just off of Highway 7. A short walk to downtown Excelsior and Lake Minnetonka. Our Apartment Homes are cozy and bright. In a quiet, well cared for community. Experience Laketown living at its best in historic Excelsior, with year-round festivals and events. Explore delightful specialty shops, antique shops, and restaurants downtown. there are beautiful lakes, parks, beaches and scenic hiking trails. This is all within walking distance to your new home at Tonka Villa Apartments.
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600+ based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: N/A
Parking Details: Off street parking - Parking permits.
Storage Details: Assigned storage
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Tonka Villa have any available units?
Tonka Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior, MN.
What amenities does Tonka Villa have?
Some of Tonka Villa's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tonka Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Tonka Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tonka Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, Tonka Villa is pet friendly.
Does Tonka Villa offer parking?
Yes, Tonka Villa offers parking.
Does Tonka Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tonka Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tonka Villa have a pool?
No, Tonka Villa does not have a pool.
Does Tonka Villa have accessible units?
No, Tonka Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Tonka Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, Tonka Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Tonka Villa have units with air conditioning?