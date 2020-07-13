All apartments in Elk River
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:16 PM

Granite Shores

633 Main St NW · (952) 209-8876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit Granite Shores - 617 617 Main St. NW · Avail. Sep 2

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 0.5 Bath · 1235 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Granite Shores - 212 633 Main St. NW · Avail. now

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit Granite Shores - 314 633 Main St. NW · Avail. now

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit Granite Shores - 308 633 Main St. NW · Avail. now

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granite Shores.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
game room
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Located on the beautiful Mississippi River in Elk River, MN, Granite Shores is convenient to both St. Cloud and Maple Grove. Our controlled access community has living space with options that include over-sized granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood style flooring, designer lighting, in-unit washers and dryers and so much more.

Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center available 24/7 including free weights. There’s an executive conference room and clubhouse with WiFi. A pet wash station is part of our pet-friendly living environment. Our on-site management and maintenance team is attentive and responsive. Our apartment community is served by two elevators and high-speed internet access. A heated garage makes the Minnesota winter just a bit easier and more comfortable.

Enjoy beautiful views from our balconies and take in the fresh air with our outdoor seating. Our location provides easy access to area dining, entertainment, and shopping choices. Life is simply better here. We invite you to view our available units. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee of $40 for each applicant over 18 years of age
Deposit: Deposit is equal to one months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $75
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $100
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Granite Shores have any available units?
Granite Shores has 4 units available starting at $1,609 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Granite Shores have?
Some of Granite Shores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granite Shores currently offering any rent specials?
Granite Shores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Granite Shores pet-friendly?
Yes, Granite Shores is pet friendly.
Does Granite Shores offer parking?
Yes, Granite Shores offers parking.
Does Granite Shores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Granite Shores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Granite Shores have a pool?
No, Granite Shores does not have a pool.
Does Granite Shores have accessible units?
No, Granite Shores does not have accessible units.
Does Granite Shores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Granite Shores has units with dishwashers.
Does Granite Shores have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Granite Shores has units with air conditioning.

