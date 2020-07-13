Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool table garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments game room lobby online portal smoke-free community yoga

Located on the beautiful Mississippi River in Elk River, MN, Granite Shores is convenient to both St. Cloud and Maple Grove. Our controlled access community has living space with options that include over-sized granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood style flooring, designer lighting, in-unit washers and dryers and so much more.



Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center available 24/7 including free weights. There’s an executive conference room and clubhouse with WiFi. A pet wash station is part of our pet-friendly living environment. Our on-site management and maintenance team is attentive and responsive. Our apartment community is served by two elevators and high-speed internet access. A heated garage makes the Minnesota winter just a bit easier and more comfortable.



Enjoy beautiful views from our balconies and take in the fresh air with our outdoor seating. Our location provides easy access to area dining, entertainment, and shopping choices. Life is simply better here. We invite you to view our available units. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.