pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Elk River, MN
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
Studio
$1,625
1235 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 09/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,203
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Dove Terrace
1227 School St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
886 sqft
You'll LOVE the DOVE! Dove Terrace Apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a convenient location in Elk River, Minnesota. Enjoy the huge closets and tons of storage space in each apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Dove Tree
1105 Lions Park Dr NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$992
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1008 sqft
Dove Tree Apartments is located in the heart of Elk River, within one mile of a wide variety of restaurant and retailers.
Results within 1 mile of Elk River
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14469 190th Ave NW
14469 190th Avenue Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
14469 190th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 available August 01: 1bd mother- in- law wing apartment with a country feel; elk river MN - $999.00/mo+ utilities $1048.
Results within 5 miles of Elk River
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,180
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12755 Fremont Ave
12755 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
2084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
available NOW 3bd 1 ba 3 car garage Zimmerman HOME with large back yard $1,499/mo* - 2bd 2ba 3car garage $1499.00/mo* $1548.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26385 120th St
26385 120th Street, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1640 sqft
26385 120th St Available 08/01/20 Zimmerman 3 bedroom plus office, 2bathrooms $1599/mo* + utilities - 3bd PLUS OFFICE, 2 ba, Rambler style home with fully finished lower including two family room areas and the office Recent updates include: energy
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12648 Pond View Rd
12648 Pond View Road, Zimmerman, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1547 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION for RENT avail July 01: 3bd2ba2car garage end unit - Snow and lawn care included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.
Results within 10 miles of Elk River
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
15 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,345
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
7 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7357 E Ramsey Parkway
7357 E Ramsey Pkwy NW, Ramsey, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1643 sqft
7357 E Ramsey Parkway Available 10/01/20 BEAUTIFUL, 2018 built townhome, updates through-out 3 bed 3 bath home for lease! - Welcome home! We present, this beautifully rare, 3 beds w/an office, 3 bath town-home...upgrades through-out, 2018 built...
