11102 191st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare 4B 4B in Elk River Quiet Residential Neighborhood! - Gorgeous home on a large lot complete with mature trees surrounded by nature in a quiet residential neighborhood.



Features an open floor plan, Extra large garage, 4 season porch, main floor laundry, 3 bedrooms on one level including the master suite with private bath & walk in closet, fully finished lower level with huge family room with gas fireplace & walkout to large deck, main floor wood burning fireplace, high efficiency furnace & AC, wet bar, storage shed & much more!



Home has tons of space and is nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood.



Primary lease holder must be 25 or older.



You can see a virtual walkthrough at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3D1yyrbDjzT



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4224484)