Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

11102 191st Street

11102 191st Ave NW · (612) 703-8874
Location

11102 191st Ave NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11102 191st Street · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 4B 4B in Elk River Quiet Residential Neighborhood! - Gorgeous home on a large lot complete with mature trees surrounded by nature in a quiet residential neighborhood.

Features an open floor plan, Extra large garage, 4 season porch, main floor laundry, 3 bedrooms on one level including the master suite with private bath & walk in closet, fully finished lower level with huge family room with gas fireplace & walkout to large deck, main floor wood burning fireplace, high efficiency furnace & AC, wet bar, storage shed & much more!

Home has tons of space and is nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood.

Primary lease holder must be 25 or older.

You can see a virtual walkthrough at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3D1yyrbDjzT

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4224484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11102 191st Street have any available units?
11102 191st Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11102 191st Street have?
Some of 11102 191st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11102 191st Street currently offering any rent specials?
11102 191st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11102 191st Street pet-friendly?
No, 11102 191st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk River.
Does 11102 191st Street offer parking?
Yes, 11102 191st Street does offer parking.
Does 11102 191st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11102 191st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11102 191st Street have a pool?
No, 11102 191st Street does not have a pool.
Does 11102 191st Street have accessible units?
No, 11102 191st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11102 191st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11102 191st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11102 191st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11102 191st Street has units with air conditioning.
