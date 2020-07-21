7721 Glasgow Drive

Amenities

Available NOW. Edina Schools! Centrally located next to France Ave, shops, restaurants. entertainment. Easy access 494 & 100. This home offers 4Beds/2Baths original wood floors, fresh paint throughout, new carpeting, completely remodeled kitchen, and bathrooms. Finished lower level with a walkout basement. New paver patio and entry. New cement driveway. 2 car garage. Huge backyard for outdoor enjoyment. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. No prior UD's. Income 3X monthly rent. Solid rental history. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1,899 Security Deposit: $1,899.00) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet rent/deposit) Please request and schedule all showings online.