Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This twinhome has 3 bedrooms on 1 level, master bathroom, hardwood laminate floors, dining room, wood burning fireplace, new paint, new windows, new roof, laundry, family room w/ walk-out patio, lots of storage, 2 car attached garage. Owner provides snow plowing and lawn care. Tenant to provide shoveling of sidewalk, steps, and patio. One small pet considered with pet deposit. Another listing from Pete Shrader and Renters Warehouse.