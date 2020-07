Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Quality 5 Bed / 2.5 Bath split level home in Edina cul de sac. Updated kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout the home except for 2 bedrooms. Deck on the house overlooking large backyard. Lower level has new laminate flooring. Rent is $2699/mo. $150 lease signing fee. $7/mo portal fee. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, and trash. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE TODAY ! https://showmojo.com/d1d4f795d4/gallery