6325 Halifax Avenue S

Available May 1st! This 3Bed/2.5Bath home is located one block off France Ave and offers a spacious living room with hardwood floors, fireplace and a large bay window that allows for tons of natural light to flow through. All 3 bedrooms are located on the main level, formal dining area, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample countertop, and cabinet space. Kitchen walks out to the rear deck and huge backyard, spacious 2 car garage. Prime location next to Southdale center, restaurants, entertainment, and parks. Easy access to 62, 35W and 100. Edina Schools. Tenant responsible for utilities, monthly home service plus plan, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets. (Rent: $2395, Security deposit $2395, $55/app/adult, $150 Lease Admin fee due upon signing) Please book all showings online.