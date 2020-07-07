5900 Drew Avenue S.

Amenities

Come see this delightful 2-bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom single-family home with a spacious master bedroom suite. Updated throughout with a large eat-in kitchen, nicely renovated bathrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, detached 1-car garage and great fenced-in backyard. Close to 50th & France Ave, Southdale Shopping Center and The Galleria. Available May 1! Security Deposit: $1,750. Dogs allowed with additional fees. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email info@simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!