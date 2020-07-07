All apartments in Edina
5900 Drew Avenue S.
5900 Drew Avenue S

5900 Drew Avenue South
Location

5900 Drew Avenue South, Edina, MN 55410
Chowen Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come see this delightful 2-bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom single-family home with a spacious master bedroom suite. Updated throughout with a large eat-in kitchen, nicely renovated bathrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, detached 1-car garage and great fenced-in backyard. Close to 50th & France Ave, Southdale Shopping Center and The Galleria. Available May 1! Security Deposit: $1,750. Dogs allowed with additional fees. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email info@simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5900 Drew Avenue S have any available units?
5900 Drew Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5900 Drew Avenue S have?
Some of 5900 Drew Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Drew Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Drew Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Drew Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 Drew Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5900 Drew Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Drew Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5900 Drew Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 Drew Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Drew Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5900 Drew Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5900 Drew Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5900 Drew Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Drew Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 Drew Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 Drew Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5900 Drew Avenue S has units with air conditioning.

