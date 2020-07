Amenities

MUST SEE IN EDINA!! 4 BR/3.5 BA / 2500 SQ FT. TWIN HOME IN EDINA!!! BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND GRANITE CONTER TOPS. TWO LIVING AREAS, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, CLOSETS, AND STORAGE. THIS HOME IS TUCKED INTO A BEAUTIFUL EDINA NEIGHBORHOOD ON A CUL-DE-SAC. EDINA SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO MAJOR FREEWAYS. (MONTHLY RENT-$2600) (SECURITY DEPOSIT-$2600) PETS ARE CASE BY CASE AND PET DEPOSIT WILL APPLY) LEASE TERM 12+ OR LONG TERM PREFERRED.