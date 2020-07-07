5032 Normandale Court

Amenities

Beautiful Edina estate on a 1 acre wooded lot on Melody Lake. Incredible backyard view. 5 fireplaces and a heated 4 car plus garage and has almost 5,000 sq ft. Several outdoor living spaces. Completely remodeled kitchen with brand new master suite. A must see! Pets with owners approval and additional 500/250 pet deposit $250 is non refundable. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Applications online $55 per person 18 and older. Tenant responsible for utilities lawn/yard care and snow removal.