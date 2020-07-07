All apartments in Edina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5032 Normandale Court

5032 Normandale Court · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Normandale Court, Edina, MN 55436
Meldoy Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Edina estate on a 1 acre wooded lot on Melody Lake. Incredible backyard view. 5 fireplaces and a heated 4 car plus garage and has almost 5,000 sq ft. Several outdoor living spaces. Completely remodeled kitchen with brand new master suite. A must see! Pets with owners approval and additional 500/250 pet deposit $250 is non refundable. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Applications online $55 per person 18 and older. Tenant responsible for utilities lawn/yard care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Normandale Court have any available units?
5032 Normandale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5032 Normandale Court have?
Some of 5032 Normandale Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Normandale Court currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Normandale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Normandale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 Normandale Court is pet friendly.
Does 5032 Normandale Court offer parking?
Yes, 5032 Normandale Court offers parking.
Does 5032 Normandale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Normandale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Normandale Court have a pool?
No, 5032 Normandale Court does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Normandale Court have accessible units?
No, 5032 Normandale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Normandale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Normandale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 Normandale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 Normandale Court does not have units with air conditioning.

