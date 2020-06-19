All apartments in Edina
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
4529 Bruce Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:50 PM

4529 Bruce Avenue

4529 Bruce Avenue · (763) 479-4321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4529 Bruce Avenue, Edina, MN 55424
Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 3109 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Just blocks to 50th & france in the heart of edina! Amazing rental opportunity, quaint charm with modern updates and plenty of room to call home. The main level offers a large sun filled living room, family room, formal dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and stunning wood floors. Fully finished basement newly renovated in winter of 2014! This property offers a 2 car garage, deck and great back yard offer so much more to this property. With 4 large bedrooms this home is perfect for a family looking for the top level edina schools, the amazing shops just blocks away and quick access to downtown minneapolis, uptown, lake calhoun, harriet and only a few miles from the airport, bloomington as well as the edina shopping center and galleria. come make this prime location your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 Bruce Avenue have any available units?
4529 Bruce Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4529 Bruce Avenue have?
Some of 4529 Bruce Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 Bruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4529 Bruce Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 Bruce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4529 Bruce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4529 Bruce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4529 Bruce Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4529 Bruce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 Bruce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 Bruce Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4529 Bruce Avenue has a pool.
Does 4529 Bruce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4529 Bruce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 Bruce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 Bruce Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4529 Bruce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4529 Bruce Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
