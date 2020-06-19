4529 Bruce Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage sauna

Just blocks to 50th & france in the heart of edina! Amazing rental opportunity, quaint charm with modern updates and plenty of room to call home. The main level offers a large sun filled living room, family room, formal dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and stunning wood floors. Fully finished basement newly renovated in winter of 2014! This property offers a 2 car garage, deck and great back yard offer so much more to this property. With 4 large bedrooms this home is perfect for a family looking for the top level edina schools, the amazing shops just blocks away and quick access to downtown minneapolis, uptown, lake calhoun, harriet and only a few miles from the airport, bloomington as well as the edina shopping center and galleria. come make this prime location your home.