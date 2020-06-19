4500 France Avenue S

Amenities
We would be thrilled to have you join us in this fall in our charming France Avenue neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences. Enjoy all the amenities: community terrace, club room, guest suite, package room, dry cleaning service, and discounts with local fitness partners. 1 BR from $2500, 1+den $5500, two BR from $4000, 2+den $6500.Rent includes a storage space, heated underground parking space, and all utilities except electric and gas.