All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 4500 France Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
4500 France Avenue S
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:24 AM

4500 France Avenue S

4500 France Avenue South · (612) 730-4219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4500 France Avenue South, Edina, MN 55424
Morningside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
elevator
guest suite
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
We would be thrilled to have you join us in this fall in our charming France Avenue neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences. Enjoy all the amenities: community terrace, club room, guest suite, package room, dry cleaning service, and discounts with local fitness partners. 1 BR from $2500, 1+den $5500, two BR from $4000, 2+den $6500.Rent includes a storage space, heated underground parking space, and all utilities except electric and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 France Avenue S have any available units?
4500 France Avenue S has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4500 France Avenue S have?
Some of 4500 France Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 France Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4500 France Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 France Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4500 France Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4500 France Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4500 France Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 4500 France Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 France Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 France Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4500 France Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4500 France Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4500 France Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 France Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 France Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 France Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 France Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4500 France Avenue S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Nolan Mains
3945 Market St
Edina, MN 55424
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave
Edina, MN 55435
71 France
7161 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Durham
7201 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with BalconyEdina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southdale
Promenade

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity