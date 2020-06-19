4500 France Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage guest suite new construction

We would be thrilled to have you join us in this fall in our charming France Avenue neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences. Enjoy all the amenities: community terrace, club room, guest suite, package room, dry cleaning service, and discounts with local fitness partners. 1 BR from $2500, 1+den $5500, two BR from $4000, 2+den $6500.Rent includes a storage space, heated underground parking space, and all utilities except electric and gas.