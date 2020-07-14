Sterling Ponds

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 deposit
fee: $150 fee
limit: 2 cats maximum, 1 dog and 1 cat, 2 pets max
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: no aggressive breeds Weight restrictions: 75 lbs
Parking Details: heated underground parking: one parking spot included with leaseopen parking unassigned, uncovered also included rent. Surface lot. Heated underground garage. Garage lot. Heated underground garage.
Storage Details: a storage unit located in the hallway is included with the apartment