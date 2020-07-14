Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area community garden elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly clubhouse courtyard hot tub package receiving

Sterling Ponds Apartments in Eden Prairie, Minnesota is a remarkably unique community that features both a traditional apartment community and a 55 senior apartment community. Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood, Sterling Ponds Apartments is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Both communities feature 1, 1 den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with generous closet space, spacious kitchens, heated underground parking, outdoor pool, and picnic areas! Our 55 senior apartment community features a private party area, exercise room, library, community gardens and complementary laundry facilities. Sterling Ponds Apartments also offers amazing views of the protected wetland area located behind the community with plenty of space to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. With nearby access to both Hwy 5 and Hwy 212 it will make it easy to get to a variety of nearby shopping and dining locations. What a find! Call us today ...