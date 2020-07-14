All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Sterling Ponds

16315 Wagner Way · (952) 260-8982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Ponds.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
community garden
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
package receiving
Sterling Ponds Apartments in Eden Prairie, Minnesota is a&nbsp;remarkably unique community that features both a traditional apartment community and a 55 senior apartment community.&nbsp; Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood, Sterling Ponds Apartments&nbsp;is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Both communities feature 1, 1 den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with generous closet space, spacious kitchens, heated underground parking, outdoor pool, and picnic areas!&nbsp; Our 55 senior apartment community features a private party area, exercise room, library, community gardens and complementary laundry facilities.&nbsp; Sterling Ponds Apartments also offers amazing views of the protected wetland area located behind the community with plenty of space to get outside and enjoy the outdoors.&nbsp; With nearby access to both Hwy 5 and Hwy 212 it will make it easy to get to a variety of nearby shopping and dining locations.&nbsp; What a find!&nbsp; Call us today ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 deposit
fee: $150 fee
limit: 2 cats maximum, 1 dog and 1 cat, 2 pets max
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: no aggressive breeds Weight restrictions: 75 lbs
Parking Details: heated underground parking: one parking spot included with leaseopen parking unassigned, uncovered also included rent. Surface lot. Heated underground garage. Garage lot. Heated underground garage.
Storage Details: a storage unit located in the hallway is included with the apartment

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Ponds have any available units?
Sterling Ponds doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Sterling Ponds have?
Some of Sterling Ponds's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Ponds currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Ponds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Ponds pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Ponds is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Ponds offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Ponds offers parking.
Does Sterling Ponds have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sterling Ponds offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Ponds have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Ponds has a pool.
Does Sterling Ponds have accessible units?
No, Sterling Ponds does not have accessible units.
Does Sterling Ponds have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Ponds has units with dishwashers.
