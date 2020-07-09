All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 9730 Sky Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
9730 Sky Lane
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:08 PM

9730 Sky Lane

9730 Sky Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9730 Sky Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
Stunning Luxury Home for Rent in Eden Prairie!! Main level includes a gourmet kitchen with jade agate counters, custom cabinetry, and high end appliances with brands including Miele, Sub Zero, and Fisher & Paykel. Main level also includes a gorgeous master suite with custom walk-in closet organizers, built in Bosch coffee/espresso maker, U-Line refrigerator, private washer/dryer, and huge master bath with heated floors, granite vanities, and pedestal tub. Lower level is perfect for entertaining with features including a wet bar, billiards area, 96 in. projection screen, heated flooring, wine cellar, game room, and much more. Additional features include onyx accents, Italian marble flooring, and a huge 3 car garage. This is a rare opportunity to reside in luxurious comfort in a highly desired area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9730 Sky Lane have any available units?
9730 Sky Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 9730 Sky Lane have?
Some of 9730 Sky Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9730 Sky Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9730 Sky Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9730 Sky Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9730 Sky Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 9730 Sky Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9730 Sky Lane offers parking.
Does 9730 Sky Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9730 Sky Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9730 Sky Lane have a pool?
No, 9730 Sky Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9730 Sky Lane have accessible units?
No, 9730 Sky Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9730 Sky Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9730 Sky Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities