9730 Sky Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage hot tub

Stunning Luxury Home for Rent in Eden Prairie!! Main level includes a gourmet kitchen with jade agate counters, custom cabinetry, and high end appliances with brands including Miele, Sub Zero, and Fisher & Paykel. Main level also includes a gorgeous master suite with custom walk-in closet organizers, built in Bosch coffee/espresso maker, U-Line refrigerator, private washer/dryer, and huge master bath with heated floors, granite vanities, and pedestal tub. Lower level is perfect for entertaining with features including a wet bar, billiards area, 96 in. projection screen, heated flooring, wine cellar, game room, and much more. Additional features include onyx accents, Italian marble flooring, and a huge 3 car garage. This is a rare opportunity to reside in luxurious comfort in a highly desired area!