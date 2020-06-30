All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 9653 Belmont Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
9653 Belmont Ln
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

9653 Belmont Ln

9653 Belmont Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9653 Belmont Ln, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4adb4f1028 ---- MUST SEE End Unit Townhome, 2bedsLoft in Eden Prairie Avail 8/1!!! This Home Features: -Beautiful Maple Hardwood Flooring in Living Room -Kitchen Featuring Breakfast Bar & Maple Cabinets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Gas Fireplace -Unique Loft Feature -Walk in Closets -Washer and Dryer in Unit -Walk in Closets -2 Stall Attached Garage -Located in the Eden Prairie School District -Short Drive to Eden Prairie Center, Olympic Hills Golf Course, Hyland Ski and Park Reserve -Easy Access to HWY 169, 494 and 35W Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. No Pets Please 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9653 Belmont Ln have any available units?
9653 Belmont Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 9653 Belmont Ln have?
Some of 9653 Belmont Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9653 Belmont Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9653 Belmont Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9653 Belmont Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9653 Belmont Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 9653 Belmont Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9653 Belmont Ln offers parking.
Does 9653 Belmont Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9653 Belmont Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9653 Belmont Ln have a pool?
No, 9653 Belmont Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9653 Belmont Ln have accessible units?
No, 9653 Belmont Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9653 Belmont Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9653 Belmont Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities