9653 Belmont Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4adb4f1028 ---- MUST SEE End Unit Townhome, 2bedsLoft in Eden Prairie Avail 8/1!!! This Home Features: -Beautiful Maple Hardwood Flooring in Living Room -Kitchen Featuring Breakfast Bar & Maple Cabinets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Gas Fireplace -Unique Loft Feature -Walk in Closets -Washer and Dryer in Unit -Walk in Closets -2 Stall Attached Garage -Located in the Eden Prairie School District -Short Drive to Eden Prairie Center, Olympic Hills Golf Course, Hyland Ski and Park Reserve -Easy Access to HWY 169, 494 and 35W Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. No Pets Please 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds