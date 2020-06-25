All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 9425 Shetland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
9425 Shetland Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

9425 Shetland Road

9425 Shetland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9425 Shetland Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 6 Bedroom Luxury Home for Rent in Eden Prairie!! - Custom built Nedegaard two story in desirable Eden Prairie location. Sun filled main level features formal dining space, living & family rooms, large eat in kitchen, laundry & office. Upper level boasts five bedrooms including spacious owners suite. Walkout lower level gives added room for entertaining & family living with amusement & game rooms, sixth bedroom & ample storage with exterior access. Meticulously landscaped private backyard backs into conserved Riley Creek with Trails! For more info call Barry Libengood at 612-709-3611

(RLNE4797216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 Shetland Road have any available units?
9425 Shetland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
Is 9425 Shetland Road currently offering any rent specials?
9425 Shetland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 Shetland Road pet-friendly?
No, 9425 Shetland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 9425 Shetland Road offer parking?
No, 9425 Shetland Road does not offer parking.
Does 9425 Shetland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9425 Shetland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 Shetland Road have a pool?
No, 9425 Shetland Road does not have a pool.
Does 9425 Shetland Road have accessible units?
No, 9425 Shetland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 Shetland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9425 Shetland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9425 Shetland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9425 Shetland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities