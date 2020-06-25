9425 Shetland Road

Amenities

Beautiful 6 Bedroom Luxury Home for Rent in Eden Prairie!! - Custom built Nedegaard two story in desirable Eden Prairie location. Sun filled main level features formal dining space, living & family rooms, large eat in kitchen, laundry & office. Upper level boasts five bedrooms including spacious owners suite. Walkout lower level gives added room for entertaining & family living with amusement & game rooms, sixth bedroom & ample storage with exterior access. Meticulously landscaped private backyard backs into conserved Riley Creek with Trails! For more info call Barry Libengood at 612-709-3611



