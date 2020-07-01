All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:42 PM

8994 Neill Lake Road

8994 Neill Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

8994 Neill Lake Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has an eat-in kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and a dining area that opens up to a beautiful wooded backyard with a view of Neill Lake. The living room has a wood burning fireplace, built-in bookshelf, and lots of light. French doors lead to the second bedroom with built-in bookshelves which could also be a nice office or den . Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and it's own updated bathroom. Home includes laundry and a 1 car, attached garage. Pets are welcome. Tenant pays all utilities except for trash. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8994 Neill Lake Road have any available units?
8994 Neill Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8994 Neill Lake Road have?
Some of 8994 Neill Lake Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8994 Neill Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
8994 Neill Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8994 Neill Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 8994 Neill Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 8994 Neill Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 8994 Neill Lake Road offers parking.
Does 8994 Neill Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8994 Neill Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8994 Neill Lake Road have a pool?
Yes, 8994 Neill Lake Road has a pool.
Does 8994 Neill Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 8994 Neill Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8994 Neill Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8994 Neill Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.

