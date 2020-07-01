8994 Neill Lake Road

Amenities
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has an eat-in kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and a dining area that opens up to a beautiful wooded backyard with a view of Neill Lake. The living room has a wood burning fireplace, built-in bookshelf, and lots of light. French doors lead to the second bedroom with built-in bookshelves which could also be a nice office or den . Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and it's own updated bathroom. Home includes laundry and a 1 car, attached garage. Pets are welcome. Tenant pays all utilities except for trash. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery