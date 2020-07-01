8994 Neill Lake Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has an eat-in kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and a dining area that opens up to a beautiful wooded backyard with a view of Neill Lake. The living room has a wood burning fireplace, built-in bookshelf, and lots of light. French doors lead to the second bedroom with built-in bookshelves which could also be a nice office or den . Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and it's own updated bathroom. Home includes laundry and a 1 car, attached garage. Pets are welcome. Tenant pays all utilities except for trash. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery