8982 Neill Lake Rd

2BR / 1.5Ba 1274ft2 available now



cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

townhouse

w/d in unit

no smoking

attached garage

2 Bed, 1.5 BA Eden Prairie Townhome unit available for rent (unfurnished)

Attached 1 car garage

Includes membership to Preserve Associations - access to tennis court, artificial lake, swimming pool, trails



Available June 1.

1274 sq ft

fireplace

Recently renovated kitchen and appliances



Cats and small dogs ok. Up to 2 pets total



Subject to background check and references.

Subject to Association rules and regulations.



Utilities included: Water & Sewer, Trash collection, Snow removal. (No lawn with this unit)



Utilities you will be responsible for: Electricity, Gas (heat), and cable/internet as per renter preference and subscription.