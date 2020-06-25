8982 Neill Lake Rd

Amenities
2BR / 1.5Ba 1274ft2 available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
townhouse
w/d in unit
no smoking
attached garage
2 Bed, 1.5 BA Eden Prairie Townhome unit available for rent (unfurnished)
Attached 1 car garage
Includes membership to Preserve Associations - access to tennis court, artificial lake, swimming pool, trails
Available June 1.
1274 sq ft
fireplace
Recently renovated kitchen and appliances
Cats and small dogs ok. Up to 2 pets total
Subject to background check and references.
Subject to Association rules and regulations.
Utilities included: Water & Sewer, Trash collection, Snow removal. (No lawn with this unit)
Utilities you will be responsible for: Electricity, Gas (heat), and cable/internet as per renter preference and subscription.