Eden Prairie, MN
8982 Neill Lake Rd
Last updated April 22 2019 at 7:05 AM

8982 Neill Lake Rd

8982 Neill Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

8982 Neill Lake Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
2BR / 1.5Ba 1274ft2 available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
townhouse
w/d in unit
no smoking
attached garage
2 Bed, 1.5 BA Eden Prairie Townhome unit available for rent (unfurnished)
Attached 1 car garage
Includes membership to Preserve Associations - access to tennis court, artificial lake, swimming pool, trails

Available June 1.
1274 sq ft
fireplace
Recently renovated kitchen and appliances

Cats and small dogs ok. Up to 2 pets total

Subject to background check and references.
Subject to Association rules and regulations.

Utilities included: Water & Sewer, Trash collection, Snow removal. (No lawn with this unit)

Utilities you will be responsible for: Electricity, Gas (heat), and cable/internet as per renter preference and subscription.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8982 Neill Lake Rd have any available units?
8982 Neill Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8982 Neill Lake Rd have?
Some of 8982 Neill Lake Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8982 Neill Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8982 Neill Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8982 Neill Lake Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8982 Neill Lake Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8982 Neill Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8982 Neill Lake Rd offers parking.
Does 8982 Neill Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8982 Neill Lake Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8982 Neill Lake Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8982 Neill Lake Rd has a pool.
Does 8982 Neill Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 8982 Neill Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8982 Neill Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8982 Neill Lake Rd has units with dishwashers.
