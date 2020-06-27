All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:29 PM

8913 Darnel Road

Location

8913 Darnel Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This split level entry home features three bedrooms on the upper level and a kitchen living room with deck. The lower level has a family room and office area plus an updated bathroom with a shower. The home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and close to the large shopping center. Available August 14th for a 12 month lease.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8913 Darnel Road have any available units?
8913 Darnel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8913 Darnel Road have?
Some of 8913 Darnel Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8913 Darnel Road currently offering any rent specials?
8913 Darnel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 Darnel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8913 Darnel Road is pet friendly.
Does 8913 Darnel Road offer parking?
No, 8913 Darnel Road does not offer parking.
Does 8913 Darnel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8913 Darnel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 Darnel Road have a pool?
No, 8913 Darnel Road does not have a pool.
Does 8913 Darnel Road have accessible units?
No, 8913 Darnel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 Darnel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8913 Darnel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
