All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 8415 Kimball Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
8415 Kimball Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:08 AM

8415 Kimball Drive

8415 Kimball Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8415 Kimball Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2Br/1.5Ba TH w/1 CG in Eden Prairie off 212 & Dell! - Located off of Hwy 212 and & Dell Rd near Bearpath Golf Club, Lake Riley, and minutes from Eden Prairie Mall! This town home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main level and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has a bar/center island extending off the dining/living room. The upper level has a large master bedroom w/a walk in closet, the second bedroom, and a washer/dryer. Enjoy the summer months on the walk-out patio! Attached is a 1 car garage. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal inculded. Pets considered. To schedule a showing call 952-212-2762 or email AimeeRealty@hotmail.com

Minimum application acceptance standards
1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years.
2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X; No open bankruptcies in past three years.
3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past five years.
4.No smoking in units allowed.
5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed.
6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Kimball Drive have any available units?
8415 Kimball Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 Kimball Drive have?
Some of 8415 Kimball Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 Kimball Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Kimball Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Kimball Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 Kimball Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8415 Kimball Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8415 Kimball Drive offers parking.
Does 8415 Kimball Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8415 Kimball Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Kimball Drive have a pool?
No, 8415 Kimball Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8415 Kimball Drive have accessible units?
No, 8415 Kimball Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Kimball Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 Kimball Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities