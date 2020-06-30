8415 Kimball Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2Br/1.5Ba TH w/1 CG in Eden Prairie off 212 & Dell! - Located off of Hwy 212 and & Dell Rd near Bearpath Golf Club, Lake Riley, and minutes from Eden Prairie Mall! This town home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main level and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has a bar/center island extending off the dining/living room. The upper level has a large master bedroom w/a walk in closet, the second bedroom, and a washer/dryer. Enjoy the summer months on the walk-out patio! Attached is a 1 car garage. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal inculded. Pets considered. To schedule a showing call 952-212-2762 or email AimeeRealty@hotmail.com



Minimum application acceptance standards

1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years.

2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X; No open bankruptcies in past three years.

3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past five years.

4.No smoking in units allowed.

5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed.

6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.