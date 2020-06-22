7580 Villa Court

Amenities
Fantastic EP location with close access to restaurants, shops, bus route, and major highways. Villa features lots of green space & privacy. Attached 1 car garage, in unit laundry. Walk in owners bedroom closet. Application fee $45.00 for credit/background check. Possession at end of December 2019. Pets allowed with restrictions and breed, etc also extra $300.00 deposit required for cleaning etc. Open house appointment will be set for you to come to enter an application. Date to be announced, soon.