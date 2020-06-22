All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:31 PM

7580 Villa Court

7580 Villa Court · No Longer Available
Location

7580 Villa Court, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic EP location with close access to restaurants, shops, bus route, and major highways. Villa features lots of green space & privacy. Attached 1 car garage, in unit laundry. Walk in owners bedroom closet. Application fee $45.00 for credit/background check. Possession at end of December 2019. Pets allowed with restrictions and breed, etc also extra $300.00 deposit required for cleaning etc. Open house appointment will be set for you to come to enter an application. Date to be announced, soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7580 Villa Court have any available units?
7580 Villa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7580 Villa Court have?
Some of 7580 Villa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7580 Villa Court currently offering any rent specials?
7580 Villa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7580 Villa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7580 Villa Court is pet friendly.
Does 7580 Villa Court offer parking?
Yes, 7580 Villa Court offers parking.
Does 7580 Villa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7580 Villa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7580 Villa Court have a pool?
No, 7580 Villa Court does not have a pool.
Does 7580 Villa Court have accessible units?
No, 7580 Villa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7580 Villa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7580 Villa Court has units with dishwashers.
