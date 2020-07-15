7505 Scot Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

4 Bed 2 Bath Eden Prairie Twin Home - Twin Home Eden Priaire 4 Bed 2 Bath, Updated granit counters in large kitchen, Great floor plan 3 Beds on Main level with nice size living room & dining area. Nice built-ins in dining room great for extra storage, Walk-through Master bath has been update with two sinks. Fenced in back yard, Lower level bathroom has been updated, Great storage in this unit, Lower level has wood fire place, Lower level walks out to the fenced in yard, Great natural light throughout, Oversized 2 car garage, Close to Willow Park, bike trails & walking trails, close to shopping.

Call Jesse with Twin Cities Total Realty for a showing today 612-234-5380.



(RLNE5117919)