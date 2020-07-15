All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 7505 Scot Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
7505 Scot Terrace
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

7505 Scot Terrace

7505 Scot Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7505 Scot Terrace, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed 2 Bath Eden Prairie Twin Home - Twin Home Eden Priaire 4 Bed 2 Bath, Updated granit counters in large kitchen, Great floor plan 3 Beds on Main level with nice size living room & dining area. Nice built-ins in dining room great for extra storage, Walk-through Master bath has been update with two sinks. Fenced in back yard, Lower level bathroom has been updated, Great storage in this unit, Lower level has wood fire place, Lower level walks out to the fenced in yard, Great natural light throughout, Oversized 2 car garage, Close to Willow Park, bike trails & walking trails, close to shopping.
Call Jesse with Twin Cities Total Realty for a showing today 612-234-5380.

(RLNE5117919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Scot Terrace have any available units?
7505 Scot Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7505 Scot Terrace have?
Some of 7505 Scot Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 Scot Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Scot Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Scot Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7505 Scot Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 7505 Scot Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7505 Scot Terrace offers parking.
Does 7505 Scot Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 Scot Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Scot Terrace have a pool?
No, 7505 Scot Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7505 Scot Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7505 Scot Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Scot Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7505 Scot Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEden Prairie 2 Bedroom Apartments
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconiesEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MN
Lakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities