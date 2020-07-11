All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

18352 Coneflower Lane

18352 Coneflower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18352 Coneflower Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Spacious end unit Townhome - Property Id: 14486

This end-unit townhome has been well-maintained. The great room on the main floor features a gas fireplace, vaulted/2-story high ceilings, many large windows and filled with natural light throughout!
Two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath (separate tub & shower). The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an informal eating area, surrounded by windows. Separate formal dining room, 1/2 bathroom, and laundry are also on the main level.
Spacious fully finished Basement can be used as family or entertainment room. Basement also has a fireplace.

Very near to Highway and well connected to other parts of the city.
One of best school District in Minnesota and CNN Money rated 2nd best place to live in USA.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/14486p
Property Id 14486

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5184704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18352 Coneflower Lane have any available units?
18352 Coneflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 18352 Coneflower Lane have?
Some of 18352 Coneflower Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18352 Coneflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18352 Coneflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18352 Coneflower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18352 Coneflower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 18352 Coneflower Lane offer parking?
No, 18352 Coneflower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18352 Coneflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18352 Coneflower Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18352 Coneflower Lane have a pool?
No, 18352 Coneflower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18352 Coneflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 18352 Coneflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18352 Coneflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18352 Coneflower Lane has units with dishwashers.
