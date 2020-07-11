18352 Coneflower Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Spacious end unit Townhome



This end-unit townhome has been well-maintained. The great room on the main floor features a gas fireplace, vaulted/2-story high ceilings, many large windows and filled with natural light throughout!

Two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath (separate tub & shower). The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an informal eating area, surrounded by windows. Separate formal dining room, 1/2 bathroom, and laundry are also on the main level.

Spacious fully finished Basement can be used as family or entertainment room. Basement also has a fireplace.



Very near to Highway and well connected to other parts of the city.

One of best school District in Minnesota and CNN Money rated 2nd best place to live in USA.



No Pets Allowed



