All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 15769 Porchlight Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
15769 Porchlight Lane
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

15769 Porchlight Lane

15769 Porchlight Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15769 Porchlight Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a96ecb022 ----
Available April 1st!!! 3 bedroom 3 bathroom Town Home in Eden Prairie!!!

This home offers:

1800 square feet of living space

Beautiful gas fireplace

Spacious bedrooms

Walk-in closets

Hardwood floors

Natural lighting throughout the home

Deck

In unit full size washer and dryer

Attached 2 stall garage

Community swimming pool

Near Eden Prairie Mall

Town homes overlooking the Minnesota River Valley

Additional Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT voucher approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, cable, association provides lawn/snow care.

5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. No cats. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

Community Pool
Gas Fireplace
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15769 Porchlight Lane have any available units?
15769 Porchlight Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15769 Porchlight Lane have?
Some of 15769 Porchlight Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15769 Porchlight Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15769 Porchlight Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15769 Porchlight Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15769 Porchlight Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15769 Porchlight Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15769 Porchlight Lane offers parking.
Does 15769 Porchlight Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15769 Porchlight Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15769 Porchlight Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15769 Porchlight Lane has a pool.
Does 15769 Porchlight Lane have accessible units?
No, 15769 Porchlight Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15769 Porchlight Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15769 Porchlight Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities