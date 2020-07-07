15769 Porchlight Lane

Amenities

Available April 1st!!! 3 bedroom 3 bathroom Town Home in Eden Prairie!!!



This home offers:



1800 square feet of living space



Beautiful gas fireplace



Spacious bedrooms



Walk-in closets



Hardwood floors



Natural lighting throughout the home



Deck



In unit full size washer and dryer



Attached 2 stall garage



Community swimming pool



Near Eden Prairie Mall



Town homes overlooking the Minnesota River Valley



Additional Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, cable, association provides lawn/snow care.



5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. No cats. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



